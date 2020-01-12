India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup announced, Harmanpreet to lead

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women on Sunday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.



Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in the premier tournament while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

BCCI Women took to Twitter and wrote: "Squad Announcement @ImHarmanpreet will lead India's charge at @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia."

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

The World Cup will commence from February 21 when the hosts Australia will take on India. (ANI)

