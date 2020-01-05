India's T20 against Sri Lanka called off due to rain

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain here on Sunday.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first in their first T20I against Sri Lanka but rain played spoilsport.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: "Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain. See you in Indore #INDvSL."

Virat Kohli-led team is scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The second and third T20I will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively. (ANI)