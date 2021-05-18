India seamers can perform anywhere in the world: Wagner

While India are carrying six pace bowlers in their main squad of 20 for the tour of England which includes WTC final, there are three other pacers travelling as standby.

Southampton, May 18 (IANS) New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner has said that the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be a battle between bowling attacks as he acknowledged the depth in Indian attack. India and New Zealand lock horns in the WTC final from June 18.

Besides potent pace bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami among others, India also have an experienced spin attack led by R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a potent seam attack with Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Wagner. They have Mitchell Santner as their lead spinner.

"There are a lot of quality bowlers up on show. India has a number of quality fast bowlers in their side, who can perform anywhere around the world. They can make it (the ball) swing around under overcast conditions," said the left-armer speaking in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC)on its Twitter handle.

Wagner said that the challenge for teams would be to adjust to the conditions in England where the weather and conditions can change within a session.

"When the sun comes out, it (wicket) is flat and nothing happens again.

"Conditions can change quickly throughout the day. They can start from being flat, nothing happening to suddenly starting to swing and nipping around within a session," added Wagner who earned rave reviews for trapping Steve Smith with short deliveries during New Zealand's tour of Australia in the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old South Africa born bowler said he is not thinking too much of the WTC final.

"I am not getting carried away too much, trying to control the controllable," added Wagner.

--IANS

kh/