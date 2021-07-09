India-Sri Lanka series likely to be pushed to July 17 after Covid+ cases in host camp

India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on July 13, is likely to be delayed following Covid-19 cases in the host camp. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the ODI series scheduled to begin on July 13 could be pushed to a July-17 start. The report further stated that the second and third ODI will take place on July 19 and 21, respectively as per the new proposal.

The T20I series is likely to begin on July 24.

Sri Lanka's data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for Covid 19 following a PCR Test carried out among the national players, coaches, and support staff on Thursday. Earlier, Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower had tested Covid+.

Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England. He is now undergoing due medical protocols.

Three England players testing positive for Covid-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka and India are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka last played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

With Agency Inputs