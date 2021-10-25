India should play Pak in 3 T20Is at neutral venue every year, suggests Pietersen

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Monday suggested that arch-rivals India and Pakistan should play every year in three T20Is at a neutral venue.



Pietersen's suggestion comes after India and Pakistan's T20 World Cup game on Sunday witnessed a viewership of more than 1 billion.

The former Three Lions captain also suggested that whoever wins the series, gets to take the prize money of USD 15 million.

"IDEA: India should play PAK every year in 3 T20s at a neutral venue over a 5 day period! 15 man squads, $15M purse for the winning team. Cities/countries/broadcasters would queue up to have that week every single year," tweeted Pietersen.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

