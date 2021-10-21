India sprinter Hima Das recovers from Covid-19

The 21-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on her return to the national camp at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala last week.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday announced that she has tested negative for Covid-19, one week after contracting the virus.

Das, who is set to resume her training following an injury picked up at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in June, took to Twitter to give an update about her health.

"I am pleased to tell everyone that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for the loving messages. Can't wait to get back on track. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. #TestedNegativeButStayingPositive #BackOnTrack," she tweeted.

Hima last competed at the Inter-State meet, an Olympic qualifying event, where she picked up a hamstring injury in the 100m heats. As a result, she withdrew from the 100m finals and the 4x100m women's relay but opted to run the 200m finals.

The sprinter did not make the cut for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after missing the qualification mark. Hima holds the national record in women's 400m, women's 4×100m relay, and the 4x400m mixed relay races.

