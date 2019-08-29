India squad for T20Is against South Africa - Complete List

The BCCI on Thursday announced the 15-member squad for the three-match Twenty20I series against South Africa, starting September 15th in Dharamsala.

The same squad that won the T20Is series in the Caribbean Island has been retained with just one change. Hardik Pandya has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MS Dhoni, who made himself unavailable for the West Indies series, has been left out of this squad as well.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

The second and third T20Is will be held on the 18th and 22nd at Mohali and Bengaluru, respectively. The T20s will be followed by a three-Test series in Visakhapatnam (Oct 2-6), Pune (Oct 10-14) and Ranchi (Oct 19-23), respectively. India currently leads the World Test Championships table with 60 points.