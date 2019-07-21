India squad for West Indies tour - Complete list

The Indian national selectors on Sunday, announced the squad for the month-long tour of the Caribbean. The series starts with two T20Is in Florida on August 3 and 4 and then moves to the Caribbean for the final T20I on August 6, followed by ODIs on August 8, 11 and 14. Then the teams play two Test matches, from August 22 at North Sound and August 30 in Jamaica.

Indian selectors give old heads one more go

Kedar Jadhav hasn't done anything wrong for his non-inclusion, said chief selector M.S.K Prasad when announcing the squads for India's tour of the West Indies. While he did say that the selection did show that the selectors were looking forward, the teams seemed to have the same old look with the exception of a proper number four in Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli is set to lead the team across formats and Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the Test series as expected.

As for M.S. Dhoni, the chief selector said that while the former India skipper has made himself unavailable for the series against Windies, they are looking at grooming Rishabh Pant across all formats. In fact, Prasad went on to add that the decision to retire lies with Dhoni. Starting with the T20I side, the batting at the top wears a similar look with Shikhar Dhawan coming back at the top. But Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have been brought back in the middle-order. The spin department sees the call-up of Rahul Chahar for what has been a quality show in the Indian Premier League. The pace bowling department also has a fresh look with Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini in the squad giving Bhuvneshwar Kumar company. In the ODI squad, it has been the biggest surprise as Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav have both been given another go. After a poor show in the World Cup, it was expected that the selectors would look at fresh faces, but clearly, the five wise men don't think on the same lines. Bhuvneshwar again has Khaleel and Saini for company while Mohammed Shami is back in the ODI squad after the selectors decided to rest him for the T20Is. The Test squad also has almost the same look from the last time with most of them picking themselves and Bumrah coming back for the Test Championship. With Rohit doing well in the last series against Australia, he has also retained his place in the middle-order. Umesh Yadav has been backed as the fourth pacer behind Ishant Sharma, Bumrah and Shami while Bhuvneshwar has missed out. Squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav Squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini Squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini With IANS inputs