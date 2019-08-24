India take 75-run lead, West Indies all out for 222

India were frustrated by Holder and Cummins, with the latter eventually being dismissed for a 45-ball duck. Ravindra Jadeja seemed to have got his second wicket when the umpire raised his finger for a caught behind appeal against Cummins. However, the latter reviewed that decision and replays showed that there was clear daylight between bat and ball.

But India got the breakthrough an over later, when Mohammed Shami got a nick off Holder. There was no doubting the decision this time and Holder walked having made 39 off 65 balls.

The West Indies innings did not last long after that, with Jadeja dismissing Cummins off the first ball of the next over. Cummins fell for the fifth longest duck in terms of balls faced in Test history. India will be looking to avoid another top order collapse when they take the field with a lead of 75 runs. While India did score 297 in the first innings, much of it was due to a middle and lower middle order fightback led by Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja after a top order collapse. Brief scores: India 297 (Rahane 81, Jadeja 58, Rahul 44, Roach 4/66); West Indies 222 (Roston Chase 48, Jason Holder 39, Ishant Sharma 5/43)