India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) India's celebrated tennis player and legendary coach Akhtar Ali died on Sunday. Born on July 5, 1939, Ali was a member of the Indian Davis Cup team continuously from 1958 to 1964.

According to his family members, he passed away at 2:30 a.m.

The All India Tennis Association condoled his demise in a statement and said: "The All India Tennis Association mourns the demise of Mr. Akhtar Ali who passed away today on 7th February 2021 at Kolkata, India."