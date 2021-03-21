India the team to beat at T20 World Cup: Atherton

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October and November this year.

Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) India are the team to beat at the 2021 T20 World Cup due to the depth they have, but England and the West Indies are also the contenders, said former England captain Mike Atherton, who noted that the Men in Blue also have an added advantage of playing at home.

"They probably have more strength in depth because of the IPL and the T20 cricket they play and the fact that they have just beaten England without probably three main bowlers," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

India on Saturday completed a 3-2 series win over England in Ahmedabad. They played the five-match series without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"Put all those things together, and the fact that they are playing at home, they are the team to beat. It won't be a cakewalk -- England are a very good side and the West Indies and other sides are dangerous as well -- but if you price it up, you would say India are the favourites," Atherton said.

