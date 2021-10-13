India to begin AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign vs Oman

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The India U-23 national football team is set to embark on their qualification campaign for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022, after being drawn in Group E of the Qualifiers.

India have been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group E of the Qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25-31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.