India to host Afghanistan for three ODIs in March 2022

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 (ANI): India men's cricket will be playing three ODIs against Afghanistan in March 2022, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.



According to the Future Tour Program (FTP) for 2022-23, a total number of 11 ODI, four T20I and two test series have been included in the Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years.

Apart from the series against India, Afghanistan will be squaring off against Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Australia, Ireland in 2022.

These series are scheduled on a home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Out of the 52 matches included in Afghanistan's schedule from 2022 to 2023, there will be 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is and 3 tests. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing 7 ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as will participate in four major limited-overs events such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) & the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the ACB said in an official release.

It's worth mentioning that the ACB top management alongside the cricket operations team of the Afghanistan Cricket Board is in regular negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the postponed three-match ODI series for the Feb-Mar 2023 (Still to be confirmed), which was scheduled to be conducted in Sep-2021 and was postponed indefinitely due to logistical challenges.

Furthermore, the ACB is in talks with other cricket nations to arrange more bilateral matches for the national team, as part of the ICC Future Tours Program, which will be announced in due course. (ANI)

