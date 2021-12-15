India to host SAFF U-18 Women's, SAFF U-19 Championships in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India is set to host the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 in March, and the SAFF U-19 Championship 2022 in July-August, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

The SAFF U-18 Women's Championship will begin on March 3 while the final slated to take place on March 14, 2022, with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts India to take part in a tournament that will see the five teams face each other once in a round-robin format, before the top two places sides square off for the final on March 14.