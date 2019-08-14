India win inaugural Physical Disability World Series

Electing to bat, India, considered as title favourites, posted 180 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs in the final on Tuesday. Middle-order batsman R.G. Sante was the chief contributor to the total as he scored 53 off 34 balls.

Opener K.D. Phanase (36), Vikrant Keni (29) and S. Mahendran (33) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

England, who had booked their place in the final after beating Afghanistan by 10 runs in a tense morning semi-final, were once on course to win the game having hit 90 in the first 11 overs for the loss of one wicket.

However, India chipped in with regular wickets from thereafter and restricted England to 144 for 9 to clinch the title. On Wednesday, BCCI took to Twitter to congratulate the achievement of the team. "India defeat England by 36 runs in the final to clinch Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019," the board wrote. Brief Scores: India 180/7 (R.G. Sante 53, K.D. Phanse 36; LM O'Brien 2/35) bt England 144/9 (A.G. Brown 44, C Flynn 28, K.D. Phanse 2/15).