India win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in Guwahati T20I

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday.

India's playing XI are -- KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini.



As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup inches closer, Kohli stressed that the team needs to work as a unit to win ICC tournaments.

"In the T20 format, we do not have a problem with picking players. IPL gives us the idea, as players perform day and day out there. It is about figuring out which player can fit in," the Indian captain said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"These next a few series will be exciting as, to sum up how players react to pressure situations. Two-three guys cannot win you, ICC tournaments, it is about working as a unit," he added.

India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The second and third T20I will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively. (ANI)

