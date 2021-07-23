India win toss, field five debutants in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 23 (IANS) India, who are fielding five debutants in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, have won the toss and elected to bat here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham and Rahul Chahar are playing their first ODI.

This is only the second time India are featuring five debutants in an ODI after the inaugural ODI in 1974. The last time they fielded so many debutants was against Australia in 1980.