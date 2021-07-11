India Women beat England in second T20I

Hove, July 11 (IANS) The Indian women's cricket team defeated England women by eight runs in the second Twenty20 International here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first by the hosts, India women posted 148 for four wickets in their 20 overs thanks to a 38-ball 48 by opener Shafali Verma. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted a 25-ball 31.