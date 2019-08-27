India women's team departs for Uzbekistan

"It was a really hard-fought match against Uzbekistan. They are a strong team but we will fight to win," Maymol mentioned, before adding: "The latest test will help us see where we stand and the whole team is looking forward to giving their 100 per cent."<br> <br>The Indian women have had continuous game time ever since the start of the year, playing international matches in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Nepal, Turkey and Spain, along with the Hero Gold Cup, and Hero Indian Women's League in India. In July 2019, the team moved up six places in the FIFA World Rankings.

