India women's recurve team wins gold in Archery World Cup

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Indian women's recurve team including Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari won a gold medal in the Archery World Cup in Guatemala on Sunday.



The Indian team defeated 5-4 (27-26) in the final to bag the gold medal for the country. Indian trio shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.



This is Deepika's fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal. This was India's fifth recurve women's team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.

In another match, the Indian mixed recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat won the bronze medal after a 6-2 victory over USA. (ANI)

