India women's team seems to be more fearless than before, says Nat Sciver

Bristol [UK], June 14 (ANI): England vice-captain Nat Sciver on Monday said the Indian women's cricket team seems to be more fearless as compared to before.



India and England women will lock horns in a one-off Test beginning June 16 at Bristol. After that, both sides will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is.

"They're an ever-growing side. There's always a new, young talent on the team who isn't afraid to go out there and show what they've got. They seem to be more fearless than I've seen before. Couple that with a lot of experience in their team -- with Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami -- they can be a very difficult side to beat. Hopefully in England, in our conditions, we can hone our skills and make sure that we're doing the right things," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sciver as saying.

"Last time we played India, we weren't very good in that Test match and we didn't play to our potential so hopefully we can do better this time," she added.

When asked about Test matches for women cricketers, Sciver said: "They don't come around very often so it does bring something different to training and when you're looking at tactics and stats that have been before you can't really go on any of those because they're so few and far between, women's Tests."

"So it is a learning curve every time we start to prepare and turn our minds to it. We've had a practice game and we've had a few centre-wicket practices where we're just seeing what works, seeing what doesn't work," she added.

In the multi-format series between England and India, four points will be up for grabs in the Test with two points available for a draw and one for no result while each of the three ODIs and three T20Is will be worth two points for a win. (ANI)

