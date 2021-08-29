Indian athletes will win more medals in Paralympics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed his delight over para table tennis player Bhavina Patel's silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, saying "Indians will win more such medals".

"What could have been better today, as today is the National Sports Day and Bhavina won a silver medal in the Paralympics. I am confident that the Indian athletes will win more such medals in the Paralympics," Anurag Thakur told reporters here on Sunday.