Indian boxers start with wins in World youth boxing (Ld)

Vinka had to dig deep to score an exciting 3-2 win over Russia's Panteleeva Daria in her first match of the tournament. She will next face Bohatjuk Tara of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) India began their campaign at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in the Polish city of Kielce on a promising note with Asian Youth champion Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) winning their preliminary bouts.

In the women's 57 kg first round match, Poonam scored a convincing 5-0 win over Columbia's Arboleda Valeria to set up a clash with Hungary's Varga Beata in the next round of the tournament.

The second day of the prestigious tournament will see three Indians in action as the Asian Youth Championships silver medallist Ankit Narwal is set to begin the country's campaign in the men's category as he will be up against Slovakia's Miroslav Herceg in the 64kg category opening round bout. Vikas (52kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) will fight against Bulgarian pugilists Yasen Radev and Georgi Stoev respectively in their opening round matches.

Boxers from more than 50 countries are participating in the 10-day-long tournament. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has fielded a 20-member squad, including 10 in the girls' category, in the season's first global competition.

The Polish city of Kielce is facing a lockdown because of a new wave of Covid-19 in Europe but the local government has allowed Polish Boxing Federation to conduct AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships.

