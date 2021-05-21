Indian boxing's 1st Dronacharya awardee coach OP Bhardwaj passes away

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Veteran boxing coach O P Bhardwaj, passed away after fighting a prolonged illness on Friday.He was 82.

Bhardwaj, India's first Dronacharya awardee coach in boxing had served as a national selector and was the coach of the national side from 1968 to 1989.



Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh condoled the demise of the former coach. Ajay termed Bhardwaj as a "flag-bearer" for the sport of boxing.

"O P Bharadwaj ji has been a flag bearer for the sport of boxing.He has been an inspiration to all of us. As a Coach, he has not only inspired a generation of boxers, coaches while as a selector his work has been visionary and unparalleled," said Ajay in a tweet posted by BFI.

"It was under his tutelage that the Sport received some of its highest honors. I join my colleagues in the Boxing Federation of India to mourn this irreplaceable loss and pray for his eternal peace," he added.

Earlier this week, former Indian national team footballer and reputed coach Jagir Singh passed away.

Jagir who played as a defender and made his international debut against Japan in the Merdeka Cup in 1976 represented India in 12 International matches.

He was also a member of the National team squad in the President's Cup in Seoul in 1976, and also in the Afghan International Cup in Kabul in the same year.

At the domestic level he represented Punjab in the Santosh Trophy in the 1970s, and played club football for JCT from 1974 to 1982.

He also coached Punjab to win the Santosh Trophy in two consecutive editions - in 2006, and 2007-08. (ANI)

