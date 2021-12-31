Indian Boys-in-Blue lift U-19 Asia Cup title

Indian boys maintained their unbeaten record in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup after they defeated Sri Lanka to be crowned champions at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Friday.
This is the record-extending eighth title for the Boys-in-Blue.
Interesting, India has won the title eight times in the previous eight editions of the U-19 Asia Cup. The trophy was shared in 2021.
Following a two-hour interruption due to rain, the final was reduced to 38 overs.
A disciplined bowling effort restricted Sri Lanka to 106 for 9.
Chasing a revised target of 102 from 38 overs (DLS Method), Angkrish Raghuvanshi notched up a half-century to seal a nine-wicket win for India.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who was discharged from hospital after testing negative for Omicron tweeted his best wishes to the team and the management.