  4. Indian Boys-in-Blue lift U-19 Asia Cup title

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 31st, 2021, 19:45:50hrs
india u-19 team

Indian boys maintained their unbeaten record in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup after they defeated Sri Lanka to be crowned champions at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Friday. 

This is the record-extending eighth title for the Boys-in-Blue. 

Interesting, India has won the title eight times in the previous eight editions of the U-19 Asia Cup. The trophy was shared in 2021.

Following a two-hour interruption due to rain, the final was reduced to 38 overs. 

A disciplined bowling effort restricted Sri Lanka to 106 for 9.

Chasing a revised target of 102 from 38 overs (DLS Method), Angkrish Raghuvanshi notched up a half-century to seal a nine-wicket win for India.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who was discharged from hospital after testing negative for Omicron tweeted his best wishes to the team and the management.

 

 

