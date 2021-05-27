Indian challenge ends in French Open qualifiers

The Haryana youngster crashed out of the Clay Court major with a 3-6 3-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile.

India's top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the French Open Qualifying event.

In the engrossing contest that lasted one-and-a-half-hours, Nagal could break the serve of his rival, ranked 23 places below him at 146, only twice while he himself dropped his serve five times.

With the defeat of the 23-year-old from Jhajjar, India's challenge has ended in the Qualifiers.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran have already exited from the tournament.

Now India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's doubles main draw.

It is crucial for both of them to earn ranking points by going deep in the draw since the official rankings of 10 June 10 will decide which players make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women's category, India's top-ranked singles tennis player Ankita Raina's bid to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam ended in disappointment, as she bowed out with a second-round loss.

The 125th ranked Ankita lost to higher-ranked German Greet Minnen 2-6, 0-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza has decided not to compete in this tournament as she wanted to use her 'special ranking' to enter the Wimbledon Championships.