Indian contingent bag 47 medals at Uganda Para-Badminton

Kampala (Uganda), Nov 21 (IANS) The Indian contingent bagged a rich haul of 47 medals at the Uganda Para-Badminton International event here on Sunday.

This medal tally includes 16 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals. According to information received here, Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida, and Ammu Mohan clinched two gold and one silver each. Manasi Joshi won a gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event.