Indian cricket fraternity mourns demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh condoled the sudden demise of Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, who died on Wednesday after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.



Gen Rawat's wife and 11 other defence personnel died in the helicopter crash.

The helicopter crashed around noon after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also expressed his 'pain'. "Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti," he said.

Former Indian crickter VVS Laxman expressed grief and said that nation will always be grateful to General Bipin Rawat for his services.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti Jai Hind," tweeted Laxman.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer also tweeted, "This is so tragic. Heart goes out to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and Mrs. Madhulika Rawat. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give them strength to cope with this loss."

(ANI)

