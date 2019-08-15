Indian cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter where Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and coach Ravi Shastri can be seen wishing the Indian citizens on the occasion.



Wishing the nation, Kohli said: "It is the most iconic day in the history of our country."

India are currently in West Indies to play a three-match ODI series. India have already beaten West Indies in a three-match T20I series by 3-0.

India are on a 1-0 lead in the ODI series as they registered a 59-run (D/L) win in the second ODI. The first ODI match was abandoned due to rain. (ANI)

