Indian javelin throwers get a modern machine

The KTG equipment allows athletes to throw along an ideal trajectory with little risk of injury.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Ace javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, among others, will benefit from the Kraft Training Gerat (KTG) machine, specifically designed to improve their strength and speed, installed at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

India is the third nation to have this machine, claimed chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair.

"China and Germany are the other two nations who have this equipment. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has been making efforts to procure the equipment from China, but due to the outbreak of the pandemic the process got delayed," he said.

KTG is a German strength training device.

"The equipment allows javelin throwers to develop specific strength for throwing. It will surely benefit Indian javelin throwers. They will start training on these machines under the supervision of foreign experts Uwe Hohn and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz associated with the Indian team," said Nair.

Nair said that the device sled weighs 3.8kg and can be loaded with as much as 10kg for a maximum weight of 13.8kg. "The sled is thrown for maximum velocity, measured between two pre-set points," he said.

Dr Klaus Bartonietz said that the key for high release speed is the development of javelin specific throwing power.

"Lifting weights cannot do this. The equipment is only for senior athletes. And, it should [used] be under the supervision of a coach," he said.

Star German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter, whose personal best is 97.76m, also uses KTG during training.

--IANS

nns/qma