Indian judoka Sushila Devi qualifies for Tokyo Olympics via continental quota

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ace judoka Sushila Devi will represent India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which get underway on July 23.



The International Judo Federation (IJF) confirmed on Friday that Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Games.

According to Olympics.com, Sushila Devi will compete in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division.

The Indian judoka grabbed one of the continental quotas for the upcoming Games as one of the two highest-ranked Asians outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) Rankings.

The 26-year-old is ranked 46th on the OGQ rankings with 989 points. She is the highest-ranked Asian outside the top 18 in her weight category and thus, clinched one of these continental quotas.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

