Indian junior women's hockey team returns from Chile

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India's junior women's hockey team returned home on Wednesday after a successful tour of Chile, remaining unbeaten. The team won five out of the six matches while one match ended in a draw.

"We are very happy to have got the opportunity to resume competitive hockey after the pandemic. It was a very good experience for all the players and members of the support staff and it gives us huge confidence as we approach an important year ahead," said captain Suman Devi Thoudam on landing with the team here at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.