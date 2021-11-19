Indian men's basketball team wins sixth SABA Championship title

This was India's sixth SABA title in as many appearances having also won the competition in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) The Indian men's basketball team won the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 after defeating hosts Bangladesh 106-41, here on Friday.

Against Bangladesh, the Vishesh Bhriguvanshi-led India were on the front foot early in the match and led the opening quarter 33-11. Continuing their scoring rate in the second and third quarters, adding 54 points while Bangladesh managed just 21.

At the final whistle, India were up by 65 points, ending 106-41 to win the title.

Earlier, India topped the table with three wins in three matches and a points difference of +188. Sri Lanka came second with two wins and a loss. India had defeated the Maldives 88-31 and Sri Lanka 114-48.

This was the eighth edition of the SABA Championship, organised by the South Asia Basketball Association (SABA).

Prior to FIBA's new qualification system for the Continental cups, enforced in 2017, this competition served as a means of qualification for India to important FIBA events such as the FIBA Asia Championship and the FIBA Asia Cup.

