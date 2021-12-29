Indian pacers, spearheaded by Shami, once again prove their quality

On the third day of the first Test at Centurion after India's batsmen squandered their massive advantage and lost their last seven wickets for just 55 runs, the visitors were back in familiar territory in South Africa. Last time around in 2017-18 here, batting collapses did for them in a series that they lost 2-1.

This year India have beaten Australia in Australia and dominated England in England thanks largely to their bowlers, and the script in the first Test in the rainbow nation isn't much different.

India's 327 meant that the onus was once again on bowlers to bail them out, and boy did they respond in line with the requirement just like they did in Australia and England earlier this year!

The poster boy of Indian bowling, Jasprit Bumrah didn't take long to send back South Africa captain Dean Elgar after which Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj got in on the act and before one could say Jack Robinson, the hosts found themselves reeling at 32/4.

A 72-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma did wrest back the advantage from the Indians to some extent but Shardul Thakur removed the former to put the visitors back in the ascendancy.

Ankle injury to Bumrah that forced him to leave the field before the second wicket did dampen the mood in the Indian camp but not for long. Against such a backdrop, in the absence of their main bowler, the rest of the Indian pacers put up their hand and delivered with aplomb. That also speaks to the multiple wicket-taking options that India have at their disposal.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he went on to take a five-for and India took a solid first-innings 130-run lead after the Proteas were bowled for 197 in their own backyard. Extraordinary feat by all means.

Test matches are always won by bowlers, as the saying goes in cricket and the Indians delivered yet another great performance with the ball in overseas conditions. Yet again they put in extra effort with success to make up for the batting collapse earlier in the day. If India, who finished the day with an overall lead of 146 with nine wickets in hand, go on to win from here, Indian fans know who they should thank first and foremost for that achievement.

