Indian players were racially abused at SCG, confirms Cricket Australia

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play during the Sydney Test. The incident again took place on the next day following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four of the Test match.

Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that Indian players were subjected to racial abuse by a section of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd during the third drawn Test of the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar series.

Following that incident, Cricket Australia had launched an investigation and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also asked the Australian cricket board to submit its report.

"Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council," Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity & Security, said in a statement.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible. Spectators who are found to have breached CA's Anti-Harassment Code face lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on Day Three of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour," he added.

Cricket Australia further said that it is now awaiting confirmation from New South Wales Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and "will not offer further comment until it is received".

Siraj, who played a crucial role in helping India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had revealed that the umpires in Sydney had told India skipper Ajinkya Rahane that the team can walk off the park.

"The case (on racial abuse) is going on. Let us see if we get justice or not. I told my captain that some audience are abusing me. The umpire said you can leave the ground but the captain said we will not go as we respect the game of cricket and you may send them out," Siraj had said upon his arrival in Hyderabad.

Cricket Australia, on its part as well as Australian players including David Warner and head coach Justin Langer, had condemned the incident.

