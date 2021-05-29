Indian referee to officiate wrestling bouts at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Ashok Kumar, an international wrestling referee, is the lone Indian nominated to officiate bouts during the Tokyo Olympic Games in July-August.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), the governing body of the sport, has nominated Kumar.

"I'm the only Indian referee selected by the UWW. I will be officiating bouts during the Olympics. There was a selection process to select candidates for the Olympics and I successfully cleared those norms," Kumar told IANS.