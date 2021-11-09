Indian senior women's football team to play Brazil, Chile, Venezuela in Manaus

The team will begin their campaign against Brazil on November 25 followed by matches against Chile on November 28, and Venezuela on December 1.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Indian senior women's football team will feature in an international tournament in Manaus, where they are going to play three matches against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.

This will be the first time any Indian Senior National team will be playing against either Brazil, Chile or Venezuela.

Former FIFA Women's World Cup runners-up Brazil are ranked seventh in FIFA Women's Football Rankings, while Chile are on 37 and Venezuela on 56. India are currently ranked 57th.

The exposure tour is part of the Indian Women's team's preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain, and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021, they had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exposure tours.

"As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for preparation for our women's senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women's team to grow in stature," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

"We are also in the final stages to finalise the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women's team to gain valuable international exposure," the general secretary added.

India's matches in Manaus:

November 25: Brazil vs India

November 28: India vs Chile

December 1: India vs Venezuela

