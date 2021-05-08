Indian shooters to compete in Zagreb World Cup in June

The International Sport Shooting Federation announced on Friday that Croatia would host the last World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics that start on July 23.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Olympic Games-bound Indian shooters, who are scheduled to train in Zagreb, Croatia, from May 11, will also compete in the World Cup starting there on June 22.

A 13-member Indian team will also compete in the European Shooting Championships, starting on May 20 in Croatia. The European competition will be organised in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

"Since the World Cup in Croatia will be organised in both individual and mixed team events in rifle pistol and shotgun, it will be a good platform to fine tune preparation for Olympics," said an Indian shooting coach.

Last month, the Baku World Cup, which was scheduled to start on June 22, was cancelled due to rising cases of Coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

The Indian shooting squad leaves for Croatia early next week in a charter flight.

India has won 15 Olympic quota places, including two in skeet.

The national camp for the core group of shooters was supposed to be held here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from the third week of April. But it was postponed due to the pandemic. The elite shooters will now train in Europe until the start of the Olympics.

--IANS

nns/qma