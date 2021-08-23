Indian shooting. archery squads leave for Tokyo Paralympics

Javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati and swimmer Suyash Jadhav, along with 11 coaches and support staff, were part of the group.

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The third and last part of the 54-member Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics left for Japan on Monday. The group comprised 17 athletes including 10 shooters and five archers.

The athletes that left for Tokyo on Monday are -- Ranjeet Bhati (athletics), Jyoti Balyan (archery), Rakesh Kumar (archery), Shyam Sundar Swamy (archery), Swaroop Unhalkar (shooting), Deepender (shooting), Rubina Francis (shooting), Harvinder Singh (archery), Vivek Chikara (archery), Suyash Jadhav (swimming), Rahul Jakhar (shooting), Manish Narwal (shooting), Singhraj (shooting), Sidhartha Babu (shooting), Akash (shooting), Avani Lekhara (shooting) and Deepak (shooting)

Before they left for Tokyo, the contingent was given a warm send-off by the members of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Mallik wishing them safe travel via a video call from Tokyo.

Earlier this month, the Indian contingent also interacted with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference where he had praised the para-athletes for their hard work and wished them luck for Tokyo 2020.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes who are set to compete in nine sport disciplines.

--IANS

bsk