Indian swimmers expected to benefit from top physiologist's visit

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived here on Friday to conduct the national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence. His visit is expected to give a boost to senior national campers and developmental swimmers who are part of the TOP Scheme of the sports ministry such as Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, and Mihir Ambre.

The coaches, too, will be a part of the programme and will undergo a workshop during Sokolovas's first-ever visit to India.

"We don't have anyone who is an expert in biomechanics specific to swimming in India. You have it for various other sports, though. The swimmers usually go abroad for such analysis. But this is the first time it's taking place in India, and that too, by one of the best in the world in Dr Genadijus," said Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya awardee and programme director at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence.

"This is a very unique opportunity for the Indian swimmers otherwise we'd have to go to the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado. Around 50 Indian swimmers will have access to this technology and will benefit from the initiative. The coaches too, will benefit from this programme."

Dr Genadijus Sokolovas's research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers, including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

"We are very excited to have Dr Genadijus Sokolovas in India. He will be spending six days at the Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru where the top Indian swimmers are currently undergoing a national coaching camp," said Monal Choksi, secretary general of the Swimming Federation of India.

Sokolovas's visit is scheduled for six days, between February 19 and 25.

