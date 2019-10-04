Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of World Cup qualifier

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

The team will practice in Guwahati till October 12 and will arrive in Kolkata the following day.

Head coach Igor Stimac said many people already feel that this India team is at the 'beginning of a new and very successful era'.

"Everyone expects us to win and many people already feel that this India team is at the beginning of a new and very successful era. Everyone in the camp is excited about the National Team's return to Kolkata. I have been told it's been long 8 years we last played there. We intend to make it an unforgettable experience," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) official website quoted Stimac as saying.Before facing Bangladesh, the team will play a friendly match against Indian Super League (ISL) side Northeast United FC in Guwahati."It'll be a good test for us before facing Bangladesh and a great chance for all the players to fight for a place in the team," Stimac said.Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is also looking forward to playing the game."It's always about looking ahead and starting from scratch. We can't wait to hit the pitch and get our first win. That'll give our campaign some much-needed boost for the upcoming games in November and later," Sandhu said."I have played in Kolkata during my early days. But representing your country in front of the enthralling crowd of Kolkata will be a different experience altogether. We can't wait to set the ball rolling," he added.India will compete against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier on October 15 at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. (ANI)