Indian team attends official dinner at Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian team which is currently touring West Indies attended an official team dinner at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner M Sevala Naik in Jamaica on Thursday.



"Team India members attended the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica," BCCI tweeted.

The Indian team defeated West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test of the two-match series on Monday. After winning the first Test, Kohli has become the most successful Test captain for India in overseas.

Earlier, Kohli credited his team and said nothing is possible without the team.

"It captaincy is a responsibility that I am fulfilling. It is a blessing that I am in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way. I like taking that responsibility, but nothing is possible without the team," Kohli had said.

Indian team white-washed Windies in the three-match ODI and T20I series. The second Test between India and West Indies will commence from August 30. (ANI)

