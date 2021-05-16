New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Batsman Hanuma Vihari said that India are confident going into the World Test Championship (WTC) despite the fact that they will be facing a difficult opponent in New Zealand.

The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl from July 18 to 22. "I am trying to prepare in the best way possible for the WTC Final and the England series. It's going to be interesting and exciting as well for all the Indian fans because it's the first edition of the WTC. We are in the finals and we are playing New Zealand, which is going to be challenging in these conditions, we all know that, but the Indian team can do outstanding things," Vihari told India Today.