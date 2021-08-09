Indian team departs for London for 2nd Test against England

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who did not play the first Test, posted a picture of himself with teammates Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj in the bus on way to London.

Nottingham, Aug 9 (IANS) The Indian Test team has departed for London, where it will play the second Test against England at Lord's starting on August 12.

"On way to #London from #Nottingham @cheteshwar1 @MdShami11 @mdsirajofficial @BCCI," tweeted Saha along with the picture.

The first Test between the two teams had ended in a draw after the fifth and final day on Sunday was washed out due to rain.

Two fresh arrivals -- opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav -- who have come in as replacement for injured players Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan will join the Indian team in London once their quarantine period is over.

The duo had left for England a day before the start of the first Test. They will be out of quarantine during the course of the second Test.

India are due to play four more Tests over the next two months.

--IANS

kh/