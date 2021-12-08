Indian team leaves for World Para-Taekwondo Championship

The World Para Taekwondo Championship is being organised by the Turkish Taekwondo Federation under the Aegis of World Taekwondo (WT).

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) The India Taekwondo team on Wednesday left for Istanbul, Turkey to participate in the 2021 World Para-Taekwondo Championship (G14), starting from December 8-13.

"My experience at the Paralympics was crucial for the upcoming World championships, I thank India Taekwondo for being so proactive and making sure I could participate," said Aruna Tanwar, World No 4 in the W-49 category.

"It's sad that I had to retire with an injury during the Paralympics but I'm confident of winning a medal for India in the upcoming championships. The preparations have been great and the camps organised by our federation have set up the entire Indian contingent for positive results," she added.

The Indian contingent also consists of Ranjan Kumar, Vishal, Mohit Singh, Chandeep Singh, Sadham Hussain Thasthageer, Gurmeet Singh, Aditya Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar, and Sheetal.

"India Taekwondo is proud of the work that this entire team going for the world championship has put in and is very optimistic about the results," said Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo.

India Taekwondo conducted selection trials in Maharashtra to pick the squad for the Championship.

--IANS

avn/cs