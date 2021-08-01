Indian team reaches Nottingham ahead of Test series against England

Nottingham, Aug 1 (IANS) The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, has reached Nottingham from Durham on Sunday.

They are having their training session in Nottingham ahead of the first Test against England on August 4 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium.

After a break of three weeks after the World Test Championship final in Southampton, the Indian team had a practice match against the County Select XI from July 20-22.