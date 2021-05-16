Indian teams for World Jr Tennis Asia/Oceania final qualifiers named

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Indian boys' and girls' teams for next month's ITF World Junior Tennis Competition Asia/Oceania final qualifying round have been selected, but there is some uncertainty around the competition due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The flights are not taking off from India due to the pandemic, and securing visas for Kazakhstan could also become an issue. "No flight is departing [from India] and we are still to receive visas. The original plan for the teams' departure is June 5. Let us see," said a source.