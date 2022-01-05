Indian teams to fight for WEC Global Finals spot

Arrow Esports, Blackflag Army, Aura Gaming, Stone Crushers, Desi gamers, TG Tycoon, Chemin Esports, Helping Gamers, Orangutan and UG Empire are the other teams that will compete in the India finals.

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Total Gaming and Team SoloMid (TSM FTX) alongside ten other Indian teams progressed into the next stage of the World Esports Cup (WEC '21) and will fight for a place in the global finals at South East Asia's premier tri-nation esports tournament.

Ajay Sharma-led five-member Team Total Gaming, comprising of top gamers and Team SoloMid will be eager to make their mark in the national qualifying stage, scheduled on Thursday and Friday.

Top four teams from the India finals will join teams from Pakistan and Nepal in the 12-team global finals. Team Hotshot, The Guardians, Five mutants and Legend Style ES have qualified for the global finals from Pakistan while 2b Gamer, Tonde Gamer, Dada Gang and KM Brotherhood will represent Nepal in the global finals.

"There has been a great level of competition so far in the tournament which received an overwhelming response from all the three participating countries. This tournament is surely an indicator of the growing esports culture in this part of the world and we are committed to strengthening it further across the region," said Vishwalok Nath, Director, World Esports Cup.

