Indian Wells: Badosa, Ostapenko, Pegula advance on day of upsets

California [USA], October 13 (ANI): The number 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko is into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in four-main-draw appearances at the BNP Paribas Open, upending No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland, 6-4, 6-3, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Tuesday.



The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds have now been bounced on consecutive days, with top seed Karolina Pliskova having fallen to lucky loser Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 6-3, 7-5, on Monday.

The day began with another marquee upset, as 19th seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. stunned No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1, in 68 minutes.

US Open finalist and No. 23 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada saw her run come to an end against unseeded American Shelby Rogers, who booked a quarterfinal matchup with Ostapenko via a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) thriller in Stadium 1.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated two Grand Slam champions en route to her fourth-round clash against Victoria Azarenka and charmed crowds along the way, but she wasn't able to reel off another upset, falling to her countrywoman 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova went head-to-head for the second time in their career, with the Spaniard coming through their late-afternoon encounter. The No. 21 seed Spaniard was a 6-1, 7-5 winner over No. 3 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. (ANI)

