Indian Wells: Norrie masters Schwartzman, joins Dimitrov in semis

California [USA], October 15 (ANI): Great Britain's Cameron Norrie continues to break new ground in 2021 as he reached the first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal of his career thanks to a decisive 6-0, 6-2 upset of 11th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.



The 26-year-old, who had never gone beyond the first round in two previous appearances in Indian Wells, will replace Daniel Evans as the new British No. 1 on Monday and is set to crack the Top 20 in the ATP Rankings.

The 21st seed produced a dominant performance against Schwartzman as he stepped inside the baseline, pinning the Argentine back to advance after 74 minutes.

In another men's quarter-final, Grigor Dimitrov registered a brilliant comeback, as he backed up his victory over top seed Daniil Medvedev by rallying from a set down to defeat the number 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz in the Californian desert.

The Bulgarian raised his level in a tight match to edge past the 24-year-old 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) and reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final of the season. With his victory, Dimitrov has now earned 100 Masters 1000 wins.

Grigor Dimitrov will now clash with Norrie in the semi-final. They have faced each other earlier this year in Miami, with Norrie claiming a 7-5, 7-5 win in the second round. (ANI)

